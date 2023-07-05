Open Menu

RWMC Lifts Around 33 Tons Of Waste Daily From Taxila

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

RWMC lifts around 33 tons of waste daily from Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) lifted around 40 tons of garbage daily from the tehsil Taxila area and transferred it to the Losar dump site.

This was stated by the Chief Executive Officer of RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar here Wednesday.

He said that hundreds of complaints received on the helpline and social media were addressed immediately.

The CEO informed that as many as 100 RWMC staff and a fleet of 14 vehicles including dumpers, compactors, shovels, tractor-trolleys and rickshaws were used to maintain the historical city's cleanliness.

Rana said that besides the regular cleanliness of the city, door-to-door awareness campaigns were also conducted to apprise the residents about the life cycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

