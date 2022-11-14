RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has maintained the city's cleanliness despite the heavy rains since Sunday.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the waste management company cleaned nullahs and choked drains during the continued rainfall to ensure sanitation in several city areas.

He informed the company had deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid any urban flood-like situation.

He said RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas while drains blocked during the rain had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.

The spokesman said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly.

In addition, the spokesman informed that RWMC communication teams conducted its door-to-door campaign in various areas of the city and distributed waste bags and pamphlets about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

Furthermore, he urged the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which led to the spread of dengue larvae and left no place wet or stagnant water.