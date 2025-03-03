Open Menu

RWMC Makes Special Arrangements For Cleaning During Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM

RWMC makes special arrangements for cleaning during rain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has made special arrangements for cleaning in the rains.

On the instructions of RWMC Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar, additional workers were deployed to ensure cleanliness in the rains as part of comprehensive measures to make the cleaning operation more effective and organized, an RWMC spokesman said on Monday.

The workers ensured the cleaning of drains so that the flow of water was not obstructed, he added.

The officers and supervisors of the company visited different areas and reviewed the cleaning arrangements and issued necessary instructions on the spot.

Four workers each of the Company were performing duties in the morning and evening shifts in eight Ramazan Bazaars of the Rawalpindi district.

The RWMC CEO said that the Company was making every effort to provide a clean environment to the citizens.

