Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 06:29 PM

RWMC making all-out efforts to keep district clean

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is making all-out efforts to keep all tehsils of the district neat and clean

According to RWMC Spokesman, the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed hundreds of tonnes of snow and rubbish from the Murree areas despite heavy snowfall and rains during the last week.

According to RWMC Spokesman, the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed hundreds of tonnes of snow and rubbish from the Murree areas despite heavy snowfall and rains during the last week.

He said that Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar had deputed additional staff at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hill station.

He said that RWMC continued to perform cleaning duties in Murree, and salt was also being sprinkled on the roads to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

The spokesman said that to keep the city neat and clean, the sanitary workers had carried cleanliness work in the Rawalpindi city areas despite severe colds and rain.

He said that the drains, blocked during the rains, had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city, while complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean.

