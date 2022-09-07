UrduPoint.com

RWMC Making Efforts To Control The Dengue Spread

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 08:37 PM

RWMC making efforts to control the dengue spread

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)Wednesday observed, Anti-Dengue day to create awareness about the hazards of the dengue virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)Wednesday observed, Anti-Dengue day to create awareness about the hazards of the dengue virus.

According to RWMC spokesman, the RWMC was making all-out efforts to free Rawalpindi from the fatal virus. He said that the company workers removed hundreds of tons of waste while desilting of drains and mechanical sweeping of city areas was also being carried out regularly. In addition, he said that today, the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets in various areas of all tehsils of the district to highlight the importance of cleanliness and dengue prevention.

To eradicate dengue larvae, he added that comprehensive Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan were being followed, and weekly reports were being submitted to the city district government and the government of Punjab. Furthermore, he urged the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which led to the spread of dengue larvae and left no place wet or stagnant water. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

