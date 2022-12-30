UrduPoint.com

RWMC Making Efforts To Keep Hill Station Clear For Tourists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 07:09 PM

RWMC making efforts to keep hill station clear for tourists

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was making all-out efforts to keep the hill station clear for tourists visiting Murree to enjoy snowfall.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was making all-out efforts to keep the hill station clear for tourists visiting Murree to enjoy snowfall.

According to RWMC Spokesman, the cleanliness drive was in full swing in tehsil Murree while heavy machinery and excavators were being used to remove snow and rubbish from the roads.

He said that RWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmed Nawaz Gondal had deputed additional staff at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hill station.

He said that RWMC continued cleaning duties in Murree, and salt was sprinkled on the roads to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

The spokesman said that to keep the city neat and clean, the sanitary workers had carried out cleanliness work in the Rawalpindi city areas despite severe cold and rain last day.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and avoid throwing garbage in the open.

Related Topics

Snow Water Murree Company Traffic Rawalpindi All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PA committee members notified

PA committee members notified

2 minutes ago
 KP CM terms tourism as backbone of economic uplift ..

KP CM terms tourism as backbone of economic uplift

2 minutes ago
 Restaurant Blast in Turkey Kills 7 People - Report ..

Restaurant Blast in Turkey Kills 7 People - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Putin Wishes Happy New Year to Several Fo ..

Russia's Putin Wishes Happy New Year to Several Former World Leaders - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Tehran Considers New US Defense Budget Anti-Irania ..

Tehran Considers New US Defense Budget Anti-Iranian - Foreign Ministry Spokesman ..

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 testing, vaccination remain available wit ..

COVID-19 testing, vaccination remain available within Emirateâ€™s healthcare fac ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.