RWMC Month-long Cleanliness Campaign From January 28

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 07:58 PM

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) will observe a month-long cleanliness drive from January 28 to February 28 to keep the city neat and clean

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan has been finalized on the directives of the Provincial Minister for Local Government, Mian Mahmood-ul-rasheed.

He said during the drive, all available resources would be utilized to accomplish the task while de-slitting, street washing twice a day, cleaning and spraying, elimination of standing water, special cleaning in slums, removal of wall chalking, banners, flakes, posters, cleaning of mosques, religious places, shrines, cemeteries and parks would be carried out.

He said playgrounds, green belts, bus stands, open spaces, and vacant plots would also be cleared.

"All the city areas will work under a control room; besides, Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar can also be contacted in case of any difficulty regarding cleanliness problems in any area of the city", he said.

He said that banners would also be displayed at all leading city points to create awareness about the cleanliness campaign.

He said that after completing the cleanliness task, all collection points and other areas would be appropriately cleaned and sprayed.

