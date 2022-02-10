RWMC month-long cleanliness drive in full swing

A month-long cleanliness drive initiated by the Rawalpindi Waste Management (RWMA) is in full swing to keep the city neat and clean, under which rubbish and garbage are being removed from different district areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A month-long cleanliness drive initiated by the Rawalpindi Waste Management (RWMA) is in full swing to keep the city neat and clean, under which rubbish and garbage are being removed from different district areas.

Waste containers were being repaired during the campaign while mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing was also carried out.

According to RWMC spokesman, the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed thousands of tonnes of garbage and rubbish from Rawalpindi city and all Tehsils of the district.

He said complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly while wide-ranging cleanliness had been carried out on the banks of Nullah Lei and adjoining areas.

The spokesman informed that the cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway. He urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the district.

The drive will continue till February 28.