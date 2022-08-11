UrduPoint.com

RWMC Observes Anti-Dengue Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RWMC observes Anti-Dengue day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), on the instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Noor Ul Amin Mengal, observed Anti-Dengue day here Thursday to create awareness about the hazards of dengue virus.

According to RWMC spokesman, the RWMC was making all-out effort to free Rawalpindi from the fatal virus.

He said that the company workers removed hundreds of tons of waste while desilting drains and mechanical sweeping of city areas was also being carried out regularly.

He said that the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets to the shopkeepers in the area of 6th road to highlight the importance of cleanliness and dengue prevention.

To eradicate dengue larvae, he said, comprehensive Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan were being followed, and weekly reports were being submitted to the city district government and the government of Punjab.

The spokesman added that RWMC had cleaned its head office and provided awareness to its staff about foiling the dengue virus.

Furthermore, he urged the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which led to the spread of dengue larvae and not to leave any place wet or with stagnant water.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

He further said that government could not fight dengue individually without public support and added that the public would have to stand shoulder by shoulder with the government.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Water Company Road Rawalpindi From Government

Recent Stories

The way you use a smart band has changed and here ..

The way you use a smart band has changed and here is why you would need a larger ..

1 minute ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in d ..

Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

11 minutes ago
 Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

3 hours ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

4 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.