RWMC organises awareness session about smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) organized an anti-smog and cleanliness awareness session at Divisional Public school and College(DPS) Shamsabad to eliminate smog, here on Wednesday.

Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq, Manager Communication Nasir Mehmood, Principal DPS Professor Yasin Mirza, teaching staff and a large number of students participated in the session.

Speaking at the session Chief Guest Saqib Rafiq urged the students to convey the message of anti-smog and cleanliness activities of RWMC at each home.

He asked them to keep their houses streets and neighborhoods clean and create awareness among the masses not to burn the garbage and leave no place wet or with stagnant water to avoid smog and dengue.

Saqib said that RWMC was ensuring the cleanliness of the city and that sanitary workers were performing their duties diligently.

He advised throwing garbage in dustbins and carrying a bag in schools or while travelling to dispose of waste.

The RWMC Chairman asked the students to help RWMC in its efforts and call helpline 1139 in case of any complaints.

He said that the quality of cleanliness would be improved by increasing the number of containers.

Principal DPS Professor Yasin Mirza in his address assured full support to RWMC and said that DPS's volunteers will clean a specific area with RWMC to create awareness about sanitation and a hygienic environment.

Later a walk was held to mark the significance of purity in which many students participated.

RWMC also organized an awareness camp outside the college premises and distributed pamphlets about the importance of cleanliness and smog.