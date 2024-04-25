RWMC Organises Cleanliness Awareness Camp At Murree’s Mall
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) organized a cleanliness awareness camp at Mall Road, Murree under the “Suthra Punjab” drive on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to a RWMC spokesman, the communication and social mobilization team of RWMC also conducted a door-to-door activity in the market area of Mall Road and distributed pamphlets about the importance and effectiveness of cleanliness, and hazards of dengue. The team requested the citizens to participate in the cleanliness campaign.
The spokesman called upon the residents to leave no place wet or with stagnant water and keep an eye on junkyards, schools, under-construction buildings, and other sites that might contribute to spreading dengue larvae.
Furthermore, he appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean. He urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots.
In addition, they were asked to prevent burning chemicals and waste in the city. In case of any cleanliness-related complaint, the citizens were advised to contact the helpline number 1139.
