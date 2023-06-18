UrduPoint.com

RWMC Organises Eid Ul Azha Cleanliness Awareness Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The social mobilization and communication team of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Sunday organized an Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness awareness camp at UC 30-Chowk Chah Sultan as part of a special sanitation campaign before Eid.

The teams distributed awareness pamphlets among the people and asked them to not throw garbage openly and especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He asked the residents to dump the sacrificed animal's waste and trash in the bins.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar has said that as many as 14 Waste collection points would be set up in Rawalpindi city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said, "RWMC will remove around 10,000 tons of entrails and offal of the slaughtered animals in Rawal and Potohar town areas to keep the areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha.

" Around 4000 sanitary workers would be deployed during the drive while around 450 vehicles including dumpers, mini dumpers, handcarts, and compactors would also participate in the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the city.

Along with the Eid special cleanliness the routine garbage would also be collected without interruption, he added.

The CEO informed that the leaves of the staff would be cancelled to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

He said banners would be displayed at all main points of the city to create awareness among the masses about the cleanliness campaign.

