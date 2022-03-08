Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC), in collaboration with Making Miners Majors, an organization of students of Namal University, organized a seminar at RWMC Conference room on Tuesday to pay tribute to women sanitary workers and other women staff on International Women's Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC), in collaboration with Making Miners Majors, an organization of students of Namal University, organized a seminar at RWMC Conference room on Tuesday to pay tribute to women sanitary workers and other women staff on International Women's Day.

The speakers appreciated the services of female workers and paid tribute to them in keeping the city clean.

Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar, in a message on Women's Day, said that women workers were also working alongside male workers in making Rawalpindi clean.

"We appreciate their work, as Rawalpindi has emerged a clean city of Pakistan due to their hard work and dedication", he added.

Awais said that lady workers have also fulfilled their professional responsibilities and made Rawalpindi a clean city, adding their role would always be remembered.

Later the gifts and souvenirs were distributed among the female workers.