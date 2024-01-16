RWMC organizes awareness camp about smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The communication and social mobilization team of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)on Tuesday organized an awareness camp outside Rawal Park about the hazards of smog.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams apprised the residents about the importance of cleanliness and measures for avoiding Smog. The teams also distributed pamphlets among the people visiting the park.

They asked them to keep their houses, streets and neighbourhoods clean and create awareness among the masses not to burn the garbage and leave no place wet or with stagnant water to avoid smog and dengue.

The teams also asked the residents to ensure water spraying to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses.

The spokesman added that RWMC was ensuring the city's cleanliness and that sanitary workers were performing their duties diligently in the severe cold.

He advised throwing garbage in dustbins and calling helpline 1139 in case of any complaints.

He said that promoting tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution, adding burning garbage was a legal offence.