RWMC Organizes Awareness Seminar Against Corruption

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Wednesday organized a seminar and walk to create awareness against corruption.

Speaking at the seminar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said that the golden principles of islam including speedy justice and self-accountability were the guarantors of the eradication of corruption in the society.

He urged for collective efforts to control the epidemic of corruption, adding maturity of character was indispensable for eradicating corruption.

“If we educate people to live their lives according to the guiding principles of Islam, it will help in curbing the growing trend of corruption.

Rana Sajid said that social evils can be removed by ensuring the implementation of laws.

Other speakers on the occasion said that the establishment of a corruption-free society was possible only if the causes of social evils were deeply examined.

Later, a walk was also held in which a large number of citizens participated.

Pamphlets containing informational messages about anti-corruption were also distributed among the participants. The participants expressed their determination to make strong efforts to eliminate corruption.

