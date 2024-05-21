Open Menu

RWMC Organizes Cleanliness Awareness Walk

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

RWMC organizes cleanliness awareness walk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) in collaboration with other departments organized a cleanliness awareness walk in connection with the Chief Minister’s Punjab "Suthra Punjab' drive here on Tuesday.

The walk started from the Municipal Corporation office and culminated at Liaquat Bagh.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Rana Sajid Safdar said that RWMC had lifted thousands of tonnes of waste during the Suthtra Punjab drive while a large-scale campaign was underway across the district for creating awareness about the importance of a hygienic environment.

Rana said that to make the city green and clean, the workers of the RWMC were continuously engaged to achieve the target of zero waste.

He said that roads were being washed while bushes and weeds were also being destroyed in open plots and cemeteries.

The CEO said that the communication and social mobilization teams of RWMC were visiting door to door and informing the citizens about the importance and effectiveness of cleanliness.

The walk participants were carrying banners and placards calling for taking hygienic measures and urging the citizens to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes.

CEO Municipal Corporation Ali Imran, President Anjuman Tajraan Shahid Ghafoor Parcah, and others were also present.

