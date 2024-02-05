RWMC Organizes Kashmir Day Rally
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:34 PM
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) on Monday observed 'Kashmir Day’ to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) on Monday observed 'Kashmir Day’ to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people
The RWMC took out a rally from Liaquat Bagh workshop to Benazir Bhutto road to denounce the Indian unilateral illegal actions against the Kashmiri people as well as the atrocities being carried out by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The participants of the rally wore black bands and carried the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.
The speakers on the occasion saluted to commitment and will of the people in the occupied Kashmir without bowing to the brutal use of force by the Indian troops.
Meanwhile, the RWMC workers cleaned all the rallies, processions routes, and their vicinity held in connection with Kashmir Day.
The construction material or debris was also removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.
Recent Stories
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last 24 hours in Lahore
PPP to secure victory in upcoming general elections: Khursheed Shah
Commonwealth Observers Group meets CEC
KP CM reviews security situation in D I Khan ahead of elections
ECP successfully completes task of handing over 260 mln ballot papers to DROs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty5 minutes ago
-
Mother, two daughters die in gas cylinder explosion2 minutes ago
-
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people2 minutes ago
-
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division2 minutes ago
-
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations27 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders39 minutes ago
-
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah39 minutes ago
-
PPP to secure victory in upcoming general elections: Khursheed Shah13 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth Observers Group meets CEC14 minutes ago
-
KP CM reviews security situation in D I Khan ahead of elections14 minutes ago
-
ECP successfully completes task of handing over 260 mln ballot papers to DROs14 minutes ago
-
No guidelines to shut down internet on election day: Solangi14 minutes ago