RWMC organizes Kashmir Day rally

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) on Monday observed 'Kashmir Day’ to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people

The RWMC took out a rally from Liaquat Bagh workshop to Benazir Bhutto road to denounce the Indian unilateral illegal actions against the Kashmiri people as well as the atrocities being carried out by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participants of the rally wore black bands and carried the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

The speakers on the occasion saluted to commitment and will of the people in the occupied Kashmir without bowing to the brutal use of force by the Indian troops.

Meanwhile, the RWMC workers cleaned all the rallies, processions routes, and their vicinity held in connection with Kashmir Day.

The construction material or debris was also removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.