Open Menu

RWMC Organizes Kashmir Day Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:34 PM

RWMC organizes Kashmir Day rally

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) on Monday observed 'Kashmir Day’ to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) on Monday observed 'Kashmir Day’ to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people

The RWMC took out a rally from Liaquat Bagh workshop to Benazir Bhutto road to denounce the Indian unilateral illegal actions against the Kashmiri people as well as the atrocities being carried out by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participants of the rally wore black bands and carried the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

The speakers on the occasion saluted to commitment and will of the people in the occupied Kashmir without bowing to the brutal use of force by the Indian troops.

Meanwhile, the RWMC workers cleaned all the rallies, processions routes, and their vicinity held in connection with Kashmir Day.

The construction material or debris was also removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Benazir Bhutto Company Road Jammu Rawalpindi Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From

Recent Stories

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

5 minutes ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

2 minutes ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

2 minutes ago
 466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

2 minutes ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

27 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

39 minutes ago
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

39 minutes ago
 Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last ..

Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last 24 hours in Lahore

1 hour ago
 PPP to secure victory in upcoming general election ..

PPP to secure victory in upcoming general elections: Khursheed Shah

13 minutes ago
 Commonwealth Observers Group meets CEC

Commonwealth Observers Group meets CEC

14 minutes ago
 KP CM reviews security situation in D I Khan ahead ..

KP CM reviews security situation in D I Khan ahead of elections

14 minutes ago
 ECP successfully completes task of handing over 26 ..

ECP successfully completes task of handing over 260 mln ballot papers to DROs

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan