Open Menu

RWMC Organizes Walk To Mark Defence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 09:20 PM

RWMC organizes walk to mark Defence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Friday organized a walk to mark Defence Day.

The walk started from the RWMC workshop and ended on Murree Road.

Operation Manager Dr Hamid Iqbal besides a large number of RWMC staff attended the walk.

The participants carried placards and banners expressing solidarity with the Armed forces.

At the end of the walk, speakers highlighted the sacrifices of the Armed forces and martyrs for defending the country against external threats.

They said that September 6 was the day of remarkable courage and strategic skill, Pakistan’s military demonstrated against the Indian troops.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Martyrs Shaheed Murree Company Road Rawalpindi September From Defence Day

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

6 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

8 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

8 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

9 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

9 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan