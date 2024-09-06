RWMC Organizes Walk To Mark Defence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 09:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Friday organized a walk to mark Defence Day.
The walk started from the RWMC workshop and ended on Murree Road.
Operation Manager Dr Hamid Iqbal besides a large number of RWMC staff attended the walk.
The participants carried placards and banners expressing solidarity with the Armed forces.
At the end of the walk, speakers highlighted the sacrifices of the Armed forces and martyrs for defending the country against external threats.
They said that September 6 was the day of remarkable courage and strategic skill, Pakistan’s military demonstrated against the Indian troops.
