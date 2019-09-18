RWMC puts up banners, posters to create awareness about dengue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has put up Banners and posters on the important road of the city to create awareness among the masses regarding dengue.

According to a spokesman, as the city reeled under the grip of dengue, RWMC with the collaboration of Albaryak has installed the up posters and banners at different roads of the city and fed its public information display system with inscribed messages for preventing further spread of the disease.

On the other hand, the communication teams conducted its awareness campaign in UC 27 - Muslim town and briefed the general public that accumulation of water at various places, utensils and water tanks are the major source of breeding of dengue. It is necessary that people should keep the utensils covered and not let the water accumulated so that dengue should not breed, spokesman said.

The communication team also visited shop to shop and door to door to sensitize citizen about the purpose.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The teams also urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean. This would help us to live healthy and better lives. Keeping our surroundings clean would help for betterment of society, spokesman said.

Later, leaflets containing material to sensitize the citizens about their role to control the dengue were also distributed among public.