RWMC remove tonnes of snow from Murree areas

Published January 06, 2022

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC ) has removed tonnes of snow and rubbish from the Murree areas despite heavy snowfall and rains

Managing Director of RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar told APP on Thursday that the RWMC staff was deputed at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hilly station.

He said that Mall Road, TMA, NADRA office and GPO Chowk areas were being cleared round the clock to make it accessible for the tourists.

Awais said to keep the city neat and clean, the sanitary workers were also carried cleanliness work in the Rawalpindi city areas despite severe cold and rain.

He said that the drains, blocked during the rains, were being opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.

The MD urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean./395

