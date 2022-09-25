RWMC removed 18,000 tonnes of waste in Sep

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC)General Capt (Retd)Qasim Ijaz Sunday said that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had removed over 18,000 tonnes of garbage from the city in a special clean-up drive during the ongoing month (September).

The ADC, who also has the charge of MD RWMC, said that around 3,557 workers were carrying out the task of cleanliness in two shifts while RWMC lifted as many as 900 tonnes of waste from five tehsils of the district, including Murree, Gujjar Khan, Taxila, Kahutta and Kalar Syeda daily.

He said in connection to the fight against coronavirus and dengue spread, RWMC teams were carrying out the desilting of drains, cleanliness of vacant plots and removing stagnant water from various parts of the city to keep the residents safe from these deadly diseases.

To eradicate dengue larvae, he added that comprehensive Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan were being followed, and weekly reports were being submitted to the city district government and the government of Punjab The ADC said cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards and other public places was also underway in the city while RWMC was also carrying out anti-dengue and cleanliness drives in all tehsils of the district.

Qasim said that, like the city's cleanliness, the sanitation of the metro bus service stations was also being ensured.

He urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the city.