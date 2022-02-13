RWMC removes 11,000 tonnes of waste in two weeks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has disposed of over 11,000 tonnes of garbage from the various areas of the district in connection with the month-long cleanliness campaign that started on January 28.

According to RWMC spokesman, under the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked under the campaign to make the district environmental friendly.

He said RWMC had resolved around 200 complaints received on social media during the last two weeks while wide-ranging cleanliness had been carried out on the banks of nullah Lei and adjoining areas.

The spokesman further informed that the cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway.

He said that a comprehensive cleaning operation was carried out in every union council (UC) for two days.

In addition, the spokesman informed that areas adjacent to mosques had been thoroughly cleaned, marked with lime and washed.

The company's social mobilization and communication team visited mosques in various UCs, met the Imams, and appealed to them to convey the message of cleanliness to the worshipers through their speeches.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

The spokesman urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the district. The campaign will continue till February 28.