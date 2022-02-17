UrduPoint.com

RWMC Removes 12,582 Tonnes Of Waste Since February 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 08:09 PM

RWMC removes 12,582 tonnes of waste since February 1

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Thursday disposed of around 12,582 tonnes of garbage from the various areas of the district in connection with the month-long cleanliness campaign that started on January 28

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Thursday disposed of around 12,582 tonnes of garbage from the various areas of the district in connection with the month-long cleanliness campaign that started on January 28.

According to RWMC spokesman, under the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked under the campaign to make the district environmental friendly.

He said that the waste was removed from February 1 to 16 while wide-ranging cleanliness had been carried out on the banks of the Nullah Lei and adjoining areas.

The spokesman further informed that the cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway.

He said that a comprehensive cleaning operation was carried out in Union councils,39 Waris Khan,21, Dhoke Kala Khan,43 Dhoke Khabba and commercial areas of UC 40.

In addition, the spokesman informed that the cleanliness of Rawalpindi cricket Stadium and its adjacent areas have been kicked off for the upcoming Pakistan-Australia Cricket match to be held in the next month.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

The spokesman urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the district.

Related Topics

Cricket Company Rawalpindi January February From Government

Recent Stories

UN Notes With Concern Reports of Ceasefire Breache ..

UN Notes With Concern Reports of Ceasefire Breaches in Eastern Ukraine

28 seconds ago
 Customs Dept has key role to play in stabilizing e ..

Customs Dept has key role to play in stabilizing economy of country & provinces: ..

29 seconds ago
 FIA's Cyber Crime Circle arrested man over harassm ..

FIA's Cyber Crime Circle arrested man over harassment case

31 seconds ago
 Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan we ..

Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan well

32 seconds ago
 President appreciates assistance of Bill Gates Fou ..

President appreciates assistance of Bill Gates Foundation

34 seconds ago
 Kamran Bangash inaugurates ground breaking ceremon ..

Kamran Bangash inaugurates ground breaking ceremony of Int'l standard squash cou ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>