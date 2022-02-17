RWMC removes 12,582 tonnes of waste since February 1

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Thursday disposed of around 12,582 tonnes of garbage from the various areas of the district in connection with the month-long cleanliness campaign that started on January 28

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Thursday disposed of around 12,582 tonnes of garbage from the various areas of the district in connection with the month-long cleanliness campaign that started on January 28.

According to RWMC spokesman, under the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked under the campaign to make the district environmental friendly.

He said that the waste was removed from February 1 to 16 while wide-ranging cleanliness had been carried out on the banks of the Nullah Lei and adjoining areas.

The spokesman further informed that the cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway.

He said that a comprehensive cleaning operation was carried out in Union councils,39 Waris Khan,21, Dhoke Kala Khan,43 Dhoke Khabba and commercial areas of UC 40.

In addition, the spokesman informed that the cleanliness of Rawalpindi cricket Stadium and its adjacent areas have been kicked off for the upcoming Pakistan-Australia Cricket match to be held in the next month.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

The spokesman urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the district.