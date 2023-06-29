RWMC removes 1,588 tons of animal waste

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Thursday removed around 1,588 tons of animal waste from the district areas on the first day of Eid ul Azha.

Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta and Chief Executive Officer(CEO) RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar took a round of the city and inspected the cleanliness work.

He appreciated the cleanliness situation in the city and awarded cash rewards to the sanitary workers.

Dr Jamal also visited the control room of RWMC and was briefed on the cleaning operation.

Talking to the media, CEO RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar said the company had collected around 1,588 tons of garbage including 1,411 tons from Rawalpindi city and 131 tons from other tehsils of the district.

He informed that out of 160 complaints received,140 had been resolved while work on 20 complaints was in progress.

Rana said that the Company had finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails and offals of the sacrificed animals on the instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta.

He said that to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days the RWMC had cancelled holidays of around 4,052 sanitary workers and officials.

Rana Sajid Safdar said that RWMC had deployed around 3575 sanitary workers in Rawalpindi,140 in Murree, and 337 in tehsil Taxila, Kalar Syeda and Kahutta to keep the areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha.

The CEO added that 463 vehicles including 389 for Rawalpindi,13 in Murree and 61 in other tehsils of the district were also part of the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the district.

Sajid said, "17 permanent collection points and 43 mobile transfer stations have been set up for the convenience of the public in the district and the residents have been directed to contact on Helpline number 1139 or 051-9291108 about any complaints." He said that four of each worker remained present at the 22 collective altars of the city, adding four trenches 100 feet in length and 20 feet had been dug for properly disposing of the animal's waste.

Sajid said that three complaint centres had been set up at Committee Chowk, Commercial Market and 6th Road while a control room set up at RWMC head office was monitoring the entire operation round the clock.

He said that RWMC had distributed around 200,000 biodegradable waste bags and 50,000 awareness pamphlets to the citizens and added that a mobile app had also been launched to guide the citizens.

He said after completing the task, the area would be cleaned properly and sprayed. The CEO said that RWMC would lift around 10,000 tonnes of animal waste during the Eid days.