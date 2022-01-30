RWMC removes 2600 tones of garbage during three days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has removed over 2600 tons of waste from Rawalpindi city and its tehsils in three days in connection with the month-long cleanliness campaign.

According to the Company's spokesman, under the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked out under the drive to make the district environmentally friendly.

He said the RWMC resolved complaints received on social media while wide-ranging cleanliness was also being carried out in different shifts.

In addition, he informed that the Company's staff had completed the cleanliness operation in Union Councils 1,13,16 and 26, in which 125 mini dumpers,39 compactors,four-arm rollers, four tractors, two tractor trolleys, and two dumpers were utilized.

He said that waste containers were also being repaired while mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and their washing were also underway during the campaign.

The spokesman urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the city.