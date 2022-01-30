UrduPoint.com

RWMC Removes 2600 Tones Of Garbage During Three Days

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 07:30 PM

RWMC removes 2600 tones of garbage during three days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has removed over 2600 tons of waste from Rawalpindi city and its tehsils in three days in connection with the month-long cleanliness campaign.

According to the Company's spokesman, under the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked out under the drive to make the district environmentally friendly.

He said the RWMC resolved complaints received on social media while wide-ranging cleanliness was also being carried out in different shifts.

In addition, he informed that the Company's staff had completed the cleanliness operation in Union Councils 1,13,16 and 26, in which 125 mini dumpers,39 compactors,four-arm rollers, four tractors, two tractor trolleys, and two dumpers were utilized.

He said that waste containers were also being repaired while mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and their washing were also underway during the campaign.

The spokesman urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the city.

Related Topics

Social Media Company Metro Rawalpindi From Government Mini

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

37 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

10 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

18 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>