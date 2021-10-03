UrduPoint.com

RWMC Removes 28,000 Tonnes Of Waste Last Month

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 06:40 PM

RWMC removes 28,000 tonnes of waste last month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had removed over 28,000 tonnes of garbage from the city in a special clean-up drive under the programme "Khidmat Aapki Dahliz par" during the last month (September).

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan, on the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government, Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, had been chalked under the Clean and Green campaign to make the district environmental friendly.

He said RWMC had resolved around 200 complaints received on social media during the last one month while wide-ranging cleanliness had been carried out in the city on the occasion of Defense Day, Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), cricket tournament at Pindi Stadium, World Sanitation Day and during heavy rains during last month.

He said in connection to the fight against coronavirus and dengue spread, RWMC teams were carrying out the desilting of drains, cleanliness of vacant plots and removing stagnant water from various parts of the city to keep the residents safe from these deadly diseases.

He said cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards and other public places were also underway in the city while RWMC was also carrying out anti-dengue and cleanliness drives in all tehsils of the district including Murree, Kahutta, Kalar Syeda, Taxila, Kotli sattian and Gujar Khan.

"The RWMC has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid Milad U Nabi (SAW) to be observed in October and all available resources will be utilized to make the city neat and clean in this regard," he informed.

The RWMC spokesman urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the city.

