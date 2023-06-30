RWMC removes 4371.16 tons of animal waste on second day of Eid ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) removed 4371.16 tons of animal waste from different areas of the district on the second day of Eid ul Azha Friday.

RWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Sajid Safdar told media men that 3844.56 tons of garbage had been lifted from the Rawalpindi city and Murree, and around 400.89 tons from other cities including Taxila, Kallar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kahutta.

Giving details of the waste lifted so far, Rana said that 140.91 tons were lifted from tehsil Gujar Khan, 101.23 tons from Taxila,129.47 tons from Kalar Syeda,29.28 tons from Kahutta and 186.87 tons of waste was collected from private housing societies.

He informed that out of 394 complaints that had been received so far, out of them 373 had been resolved while work on 21 complaints was in progress.

The CEO said that lime was sprinkled to eliminate odours and germs after removing waste.

He added that the company had lifted around 3305.4 tons of garbage on the first day of Eid.

Rana said that the company had finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails and offals of the sacrificed animals on the instructions of Commissioner of Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta.

He said that to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days the RWMC had cancelled holidays of around 4,052 sanitary workers and officials.

RWMC had deployed around 3575 sanitary workers in Rawalpindi,140 in Murree, and 337 in tehsil Taxila, Kalar Syeda and Kahutta to keep the areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha.

The CEO added that 463 vehicles including 389 for Rawalpindi,13 in Murree and 61 in other tehsils of the district were also part of the special drive.

"Around 17 permanent collection points and 43 mobile transfer stations have been set up for the convenience of the public in the district and the residents have been directed to contact Helpline number 1139 or 051-9291108 for complaints and information," Rana said.

He said that four of each sanitary worker remained present at the 22 collective altars of the city.

Four trenches 100 feet in length and 20 feet had been dug for properly disposing of the animal's waste, Sajid said.

He said that RWMC had distributed around 200,000 biodegradable waste bags and 50,000 awareness pamphlets to the citizens and also launched a mobile app to facilitate them.