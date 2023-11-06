Open Menu

RWMC Removes 5,000 Tons Of Garbage During Cleanliness Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

RWMC removes 5,000 tons of garbage during cleanliness drive

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company disposed of around 5,000 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi city and its tehsils during the first week of the 20-day-long cleanliness campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company disposed of around 5,000 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi city and its tehsils during the first week of the 20-day-long cleanliness campaign.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the company lifted as many as 4800 tons of waste from Rawalpindi city and 287 tons from other tehsils in the district from October 30 to November 5.

 

He added that on the special instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha, Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq and CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar were personally monitoring the drive and taking feedback and suggestions regarding the cleanliness campaign from the residents.

He said that the city was also being cleaned by mechanical washing and sweeping at night, while containers kept in the city were also being cleaned daily.

The communication and social mobilization team of RWMC is also conducting an awareness campaign about the hazards of smog and dengue in commercial areas and educational institutions.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and in case of any complaint contact helpline number 1139.

Related Topics

Dengue Company Rawalpindi October November From

Recent Stories

Four booked over violation of Marriage Act

Four booked over violation of Marriage Act

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue work closely with France on m ..

Pakistan to continue work closely with France on matters of bilateral interest: ..

2 minutes ago
 CS inaugurates Rescue Services centres in Lala Mus ..

CS inaugurates Rescue Services centres in Lala Musa, Dinga

6 minutes ago
 Tractor driver killed in mishap

Tractor driver killed in mishap

6 minutes ago
 Lt Colonel among four soldiers embraced martyrdom ..

Lt Colonel among four soldiers embraced martyrdom in Tirah operation, three terr ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Folk Night held at Lok Mela

Punjab Folk Night held at Lok Mela

6 minutes ago
MQM delegation to meet PML-N leadership on Nov 7

MQM delegation to meet PML-N leadership on Nov 7

3 minutes ago
 Applications invited for sugarcane production comp ..

Applications invited for sugarcane production competition

3 minutes ago
 APCEA in collaboration with PCI launch “Thousand ..

APCEA in collaboration with PCI launch “Thousands of Miles with CPEC”

3 minutes ago
 Transport and EPA launch three-day vehicle inspect ..

Transport and EPA launch three-day vehicle inspection drive

3 minutes ago
 South Africa to recall all diplomats from Israel

South Africa to recall all diplomats from Israel

4 minutes ago
 OIC meeting in Brussels expresses solidarity with ..

OIC meeting in Brussels expresses solidarity with people of Gaza

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan