RWMC removes 5,000 tons of garbage during cleanliness drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company disposed of around 5,000 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi city and its tehsils during the first week of the 20-day-long cleanliness campaign.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the company lifted as many as 4800 tons of waste from Rawalpindi city and 287 tons from other tehsils in the district from October 30 to November 5.

He added that on the special instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha, Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq and CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar were personally monitoring the drive and taking feedback and suggestions regarding the cleanliness campaign from the residents.

He said that the city was also being cleaned by mechanical washing and sweeping at night, while containers kept in the city were also being cleaned daily.

The communication and social mobilization team of RWMC is also conducting an awareness campaign about the hazards of smog and dengue in commercial areas and educational institutions.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and in case of any complaint contact helpline number 1139.