RWMC Removes 800 Tons Of Waste Daily From The City

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) disposes of around 800 tons of garbage from the city's area daily to keep it clean.

This was stated by the Chairman RWMC Haroon Kamal Hashmi while addressing the students of a private educational institute here on Wednesday.

He said RWMC resolved hundreds of complaints on social media while wide-ranging cleanliness was also carried out in three shifts.

He informed that over 3,000 sanitary workers and a fleet of vehicles, including dumpers, compactors, shovels, tractor-trolleys and rickshaws, were being used to maintain the city's cleanliness.

The Chairman urged the students, "You are the nation's future; it is our responsibility to provide you with a clean and disease-free environment; we need the support of educated people in cleaning the city, " he added.

He urged the citizens not to throw waste in the open and cooperate with the sanitary staff.

In case of any complaint, citizens should register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

Hashmi said RWMC was determined to provide the best sanitation environment to the city residents, and no compromise would be made in this regard.

