RWMC removes 8500 tonnes waste during last 10 days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) have removed over 8500 tonnes garbage from the city during the last 10 days under Clean and Green Campaign.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan, on the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussian had been chalked under the Clean and Green campaign to make the district environmental friendly.

He said that RWMC had lifted around 8500 tonnes garbage from various areas of the district from September 1 to 10 on 100 complaints received on social media app"Khidmat Aap Kee Dehleez Par".

He informed that RWMC so far had also disposed of around 350 tonnes of trash from August 1 in Murree while one ton trash was also being removed on daily basis from Jheeka Gali to Bhurban areas in order to make the hilly tourist station attractive for tourists.

He informed that two mini dumpers,10 sanitary workers and one supervisor were participating in the drive which would be completed in two weeks.

He said Managing Director(MD) RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar also took a round of the Murree and inspected the cleanliness work. The MD and the citizens also appreciated the performance of the department, he added.

Similarly, with regard to the Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series in the city, he said that around 85 sanitary workers have been deployed in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to keep the area neat and clean.

"The RWMC has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for day night matches to be held on September 17, 19 and 21, while all available resources will be utilized to accomplish the task,"adding the areas inside and outside the stadium including double road would be cleaned while workers will also be present during the matches from 6 am till the end of the match at night.

He said that waste bins would be placed from Faizabad to double road to ensure cleanliness while visitors were urged to cooperate with RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste in open spaces.