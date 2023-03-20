UrduPoint.com

RWMC Removes Around 11,068 Tons Of Garbage

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had disposed of around 11,068 tons of garbage from all tehsils of the district in connection with the 15-day long "Safai Nisf Iman hai" cleanliness campaign that kicked off on March 5

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked under the campaign to make the district environmentally friendly.

He informed that vehicles, including mini dumpers, compactors, arm rollers, tractors, trolleys and dumpers, had been utilized to make the campaign successful.

He said waste containers were repaired while mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations and washing was carried out during the campaign.

In addition, the spokesman informed that 30 immediate complaints received on social media were also addressed. At the same time, 40 cleanliness awareness activities were also carried out in various schools, commercial areas and Masjids of the district.

The RWMC spokesman said workers had been deployed in two shifts in the morning and evening to ensure cleanliness.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots. In addition, they were asked to prevent burning chemicals and waste in the city.

