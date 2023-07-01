RWMC removes around 9,000 tons of animal waste during Eid days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) removed over 9,000 tons of animal waste from the district during three days of Eid ul Azha.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar told the media that a comprehensive cleanliness plan, in accordance with the policy of the Punjab government, was chalked out for Eid ul Azha to get rid of entrails of animals under which 4,052 sanitary workers with 463 vehicles worked day and night during the Eid holidays.

He said the waste was shifted to 17 permanent and 43 mobile transfer stations from where it was moved to the landfill site at Losar through dumpers.

Rana said the caretaker provincial Minister for Health Dr Jamal Nasir, Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema along with RWMC officials visited several areas of the district and supervised the entire operation. He said that all available resources were utilized to fulfill the task during the Eid days.

The CEO said that holidays of the sanitary workers and officials had been canceled to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

Rana said that lime was sprinkled to eliminate odors and germs after removing waste.

Giving details of the cleanliness operation, he said that RWMC had deployed around 3575 sanitary workers in Rawalpindi,140 in Murree, and 337 in tehsil Taxila, Kalar Syeda and Kahutta to keep the areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha.

The CEO added that 463 vehicles including 389 for Rawalpindi,13 in Murree and 61 in other tehsils of the district were also part of the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the district.

17 permanent collection points and 43 mobile transfer stations had been set up for the convenience of the public in the district and the residents had been directed to contact Helpline number 1139 or 051-9291108 about any complaints, Rana said.

He said that four of each worker had remained present at the 22 collective altars of the city, adding four trenches 100 feet in length and 20 feet had been dug for properly disposing of the animal's waste.

Sajid said that three complaint centres had been set up at Committee Chowk, Commercial Market and 6th Road while a control room set up at RWMC head office had monitored the entire operation round the clock.

He said that RWMC had distributed around 200,000 biodegradable waste bags and 50,000 awareness pamphlets to the citizens and added that a mobile app had also been launched to guide the citizens.

Eid ul Azha is the busiest time of year for sanitary workers, as the city generates around three times its average daily amount of waste during the three days, he added.