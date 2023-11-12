Open Menu

RWMC Removes Over 10,000 Tons Of Garbage

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2023 | 07:00 PM

RWMC removes over 10,000 tons of garbage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has removed around 10,000 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi city and its tehsils during its ongoing 20-day-long cleanliness campaign.

According to an RWMC spokesman, Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq and CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar were personally monitoring the drive and taking feedback and suggestions regarding the cleanliness campaign from the residents, all on the special instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha.

He informed that RWMC also kicked off its plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Liaquat Bagh workshop to eliminate the threat of smog.

He said that the city was also being cleaned by mechanical washing and sweeping at night, and containers kept in the city were also being cleaned daily.

He further informed that RWMC had also started the special cleanliness drive on the eve of the first snowfall at the hill station, Murree, for the convenience of the tourists. Heavy machinery and excavators were being used to remove snow and rubbish from the roads.

He mentioned that RWMC continued cleaning duties in Murree, and salt was sprinkled on the roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The spokesman said that the communication and social mobilization team of RWMC were also conducting an awareness campaign about the hazards of smog and dengue in commercial areas and educational institutions. He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and in case of any complaints, contact the helpline number 1139.

Related Topics

Snow Dengue Murree Company Traffic Rawalpindi Bagh All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

5 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

20 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

20 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

20 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

20 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

20 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

20 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

20 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan