RWMC removes over 10,000 tons of garbage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has removed around 10,000 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi city and its tehsils during its ongoing 20-day-long cleanliness campaign.

According to an RWMC spokesman, Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq and CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar were personally monitoring the drive and taking feedback and suggestions regarding the cleanliness campaign from the residents, all on the special instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha.

He informed that RWMC also kicked off its plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Liaquat Bagh workshop to eliminate the threat of smog.

He said that the city was also being cleaned by mechanical washing and sweeping at night, and containers kept in the city were also being cleaned daily.

He further informed that RWMC had also started the special cleanliness drive on the eve of the first snowfall at the hill station, Murree, for the convenience of the tourists. Heavy machinery and excavators were being used to remove snow and rubbish from the roads.

He mentioned that RWMC continued cleaning duties in Murree, and salt was sprinkled on the roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The spokesman said that the communication and social mobilization team of RWMC were also conducting an awareness campaign about the hazards of smog and dengue in commercial areas and educational institutions. He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and in case of any complaints, contact the helpline number 1139.