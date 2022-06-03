UrduPoint.com

RWMC Removes Over 25,000 Tonnes Of Waste

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

RWMC removes over 25,000 tonnes of waste

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :During four-month-long "Saaf Punjab" cleanliness drive, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) removed over 25,000 tonnes of waste from all tehsils of the district from May 15.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked out to make the district environmental friendly on the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

He informed that 230 vehicles, including mini dumpers, compactors, arm rollers, tractors, trolleys, and dumpers, had been utilized.

While 3,964 trash trolleys had also been placed in various areas of the city to make the campaign successful. He added that waste containers were repaired and mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing also carried out during the campaign.

In addition, the spokesman informed that RWMC communication teams conducted its door to door campaign in the area of Fauji Colony Union Council-8 today and distributed waste bags and pamphlets about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue. Furthermore, the sanitary workers removed bushes in city graveyards, and white powder was also sprayed around the mosques.

The spokesman urged the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which led to the spread of dengue larvae and left no place wet or stagnant water. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots.

/395

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Water Company Metro Vehicles Rawalpindi May All From Mini Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Mo ..

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday

51 minutes ago
 Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

2 hours ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

2 hours ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

2 hours ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.