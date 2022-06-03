RWMC removes over 25,000 tonnes of waste

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :During four-month-long "Saaf Punjab" cleanliness drive, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) removed over 25,000 tonnes of waste from all tehsils of the district from May 15.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked out to make the district environmental friendly on the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

He informed that 230 vehicles, including mini dumpers, compactors, arm rollers, tractors, trolleys, and dumpers, had been utilized.

While 3,964 trash trolleys had also been placed in various areas of the city to make the campaign successful. He added that waste containers were repaired and mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing also carried out during the campaign.

In addition, the spokesman informed that RWMC communication teams conducted its door to door campaign in the area of Fauji Colony Union Council-8 today and distributed waste bags and pamphlets about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue. Furthermore, the sanitary workers removed bushes in city graveyards, and white powder was also sprayed around the mosques.

The spokesman urged the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which led to the spread of dengue larvae and left no place wet or stagnant water. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots.

