RWMC Removes Over 25,000 Tons Of Trash During The Suthra Punjab Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) removed over 25,000 tons of trash from Rawalpindi city and its tehsils during a month-long “Suthra Punjab” cleanliness campaign started on the instruction of Chief Minister, Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif from March 1 to 31.

According to RWMC spokesman, the teams addressed 238 complaints received on social media platforms while over 3,000 sanitary workers participated in the drive to make the district free from waste.

At the same time, hundreds of pamphlets were distributed, and banners were displayed to create awareness among the people.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak, Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq and CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar visited various Union Councils of the city daily to inspect the cleanliness campaign.

They interacted with the residents and received feedback and suggestions regarding the cleanliness campaign.

The spokesperson informed that the city was also being cleaned by mechanical washing and sweeping at night while containers kept in the city were also being cleaned daily. He further added that the communication and social mobilization team of RWMC were also conducting an awareness campaign about the hazards of Smog and dengue in commercial areas and educational institutions.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff to make the Rawalpindi zero-waste district and in case of any complaint contact helpline number 1139.

