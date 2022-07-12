RWMC removes over 9,000 tons of waste during Eid days despite rains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) removed over 9,000 tons of animal waste from the city during three days of Eid ul Azha.

Talking to APP, Managing Director RWMC Owais Manzoor Tarrar said, a comprehensive cleanliness plan, following the policy of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, was chalked out for Eid ul Azha to get rid of entrails of animals under which 3,663 sanitary workers and 435 vehicles worked day and night to keep the district neat and clean despite heavy rainfall.

He added that 3,228 workers had been deployed in Rawalpindi, 112 Murree, and 323 in Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan and Gujjar Khan, while 357 vehicles were utilized in Rawalpindi, 14 Murree and 64 in other tehsils to complete the task of cleanliness.

MD informed that 4,066 tons of waste had been lifted on the first day of Eid, while RWMC had disposed of around 3,657 tons of animal entrails on the second day of Eid.

He said the waste was shifted to 17 permanent transfer stations and 43 mobile transfer stations from where it was moved to the landfill site at Losar through dumpers.

RWMC had distributed around 200,000 biodegradable waste bags and 50,000 awareness pamphlets to the citizens, he said and added that a mobile app had also been launched to guide the citizens.

All the staff had worked under a control room while 650 complaints received on social media apps were also addressed.

Owais said 600 banners had been displayed at all main points of the district to create awareness among the masses about the cleanliness campaign.

Collection points had also been established for the convenience of the public at the Union Council level, he informed.

After completing the cleanliness task and removing the offal, he said all collection points and other areas had been washed, and lime powder was sprinkled.

The MD said that Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal and DC Tahir Farooq, along with RWMC officials, visited several city areas and supervised the entire operation.

The citizens have appreciated the performance of the department, he added.

He said all available resources were utilized to fulfil the task during the Eidul Azha holidays.

The MD said holidays of the sanitary workers and officials had been cancelled to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.