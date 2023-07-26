Open Menu

RWMC Removes Waste From Muharram 7 Procession Routes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 08:14 PM

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) completed its cleanliness operation by removing all waste materials on the routes of the 7th Muharram procession besides finalizing the arrangements for the Ashura procession

According to a statement issued, Senior Manager Operation Dr Hamid Iqbal said the cleanliness operation was carried out at Transformer Chowk Sadiqabad to Imambargah Qadeemi.

The cleanliness of procession routes from Transformer Chowk including Kuri Road, Chah Sultan, Glass Factory Road, Zafar ul Haq Road, Iqbal Road, Committee Chowk, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Purana Qila, Pul Shah Nazar Deewan, Imambara chowk and adjacent areas had been completed, he added.

He further said the RWMC had finalized all the arrangements under a special cleanliness programme prepared for Muharram and Ashura Day while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been cancelled.

Under the special cleanliness programme, all Imambargahs, procession routes and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also being emptied.

The construction material or debris was also removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

The operation manager urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste and other materials in drains and open.

