RWMC resolved complaints within 6 hours receive on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) has expedited the work of resolving the complaints received on its social media accounts as per the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government, Punjab Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed.

According to a statement issued here, the RWMC, along with other complaints resolved the complaints received on social media within six hours.

The sanitation situation was improving in the city due to timely information on social media platforms, the statement said.

The RWMC appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the staff in its efforts to keep the city clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it in roads, drains and open plots.