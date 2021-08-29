RWMC resolves issue of one year old choked drain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company has resolved the issue of drainage by cleaning the drains of the Jadid Qabristan, railway carriage factory road Dhok Hassu, which had been blocked for over a year.

According to RWMC spokesman, the drain was thoroughly cleaned realizing the public inconvenience despite not being within its limits.

It was learned that people were facing great difficulties while visiting the graveyard for the prayers of their beloved ones.

The residents appreciated the RWMC staff for its prompt redressal of drain cleaning complaints.