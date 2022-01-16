UrduPoint.com

RWMC Resolves Over 100 Complaints Received On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC), on the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government, Punjab Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, has accelerated resolving the complaints received on its social media accounts as per .

According to RWMC spokesman, along with other complaints, the RWMC resolved more than 100 complaints received on social media platforms on Sunday.

He said that the city's cleanliness situation improved due to timely information on social media platforms.

The spokesman said that upon the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, immediate measures were also being taken to dispose off hundreds of tons of garbage from Murree city.

He said that Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar had deputed additional staff at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hill station.

He said that RWMC continued to perform cleaning duties in Murree and salt was also being sprinkled on the roads to ensure a smooth traffic flow. The Spokesman said that to keep the city neat and clean, the sanitary workers had carried cleanliness work in the Rawalpindi city areas despite severe colds and rain. He said that the drains, blocked during the rains, had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city, while complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and urged the residents to put their garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots. In addition, they were asked to prevent burning chemicals and waste in the city to prevent smog.

