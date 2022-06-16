RWMC "Saaf Punjab" cleanliness drive in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The four-month "Saaf Punjab" cleanliness drive by the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is in full swing. The drive was launched throughout the district on May 15.

According to the RWMC spokesman, all-out efforts were being made to remove hundreds of tonnes of waste on daily basis in which 230 vehicles, including mini dumpers, compactors, arm rollers, tractors, trolleys, and dumpers, were taking part.

He added that waste containers were repaired while mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing was carried out during the campaign.

In addition, the spokesman informed that RWMC communication teams conducted its door-to-door campaign in the area of New Malpur Union Council-19 on Thursday and distributed waste bags and pamphlets about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

Furthermore, he urged the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which led to the spread of dengue larvae.

The spokesman also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots.