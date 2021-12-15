UrduPoint.com

RWMC Sanitary Staff Carries Out Cleanliness Work

Wed 15th December 2021

RWMC sanitary staff carries out cleanliness work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Managing Director( MD)Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Awais Manzoor Tarrar on Wednesday said that RWMC sanitary staff was carrying out the cleanliness work in three shifts to keep the city neat and clean .

Talking to the media, the MD said that on the special directives of Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood Rasheed, all steps were being taken to improve the sanitation situation of all Union Councils and Tehsils Rawalpindi district.

He informed that social mobilization communication teams were visiting door to door to create awareness about cleanliness and smog.

Awais said that even in severely cold weather, sanitary workers have to start their work in the wee hours to ensure the cleanliness of streets and bazaars.

The MD said to ensure 100 per cent attendance of the workers, a control room had been set up to monitor the working and workers round the clock.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it in roads, drains and open plots. In addition, they were asked to prevent burning chemicals and waste in the city to prevent smog . he added.

