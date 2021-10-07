UrduPoint.com

RWMC Set Up A Camp In Murree To Create Awareness About Dengue

RWMC set up a camp in Murree to create awareness about dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The anti-dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) in collaboration with Albaryak is underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of breeding of dengue larvae.

According to RWMC spokesman, the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak set up a camp at the hill station Murree and distributed pamphlets among the tourists and citizens of the area inscribed with messages and information about the precautionary measures against dengue larvae.

"To make people aware of the cleanliness and its impact on human life, the teams appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

"Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society," the spokesman said.

He said that RWMC workers were also playing a vital role as a frontline force against the dengue besides the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that waste containers were also being emptied while washing and sweeping of streets and roads were also being done by mechanical sweepers.

He urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the city.

