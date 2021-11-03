UrduPoint.com

RWMC Set Up Anti-smog/dengue Camps

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), with the collaboration of Albaryak, set up anti-Smog/dengue awareness camps here on Wednesday.

This initiative was taken to create awareness about the dengue virus and smog, motivating the citizens to keep their surroundings clean to eliminate the virus and pollution.

The camps were set up at 6th road and Saidpur road around the educational institutions to make people, especially the students, aware of their impacts on human lives.

According to the Spokesman, more of these activities will be conducted in the coming days as well as the issues were of grave concern and needs to be controlled.

He said that on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, immediate measures were being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

He said to mitigate the factors behind smog; there is a need to adopt preventive measures and increase awareness.

The Spokesman said that smog might affect human health during the winter season due to climate change and environmental pollution.

Residents were asked to keep an eye on junkyards, schools, and under-construction buildings, leading to the dengue larvae spreading. In addition, they were asked to avoid burning chemicals and waste in the city to prevent smog, he added.

