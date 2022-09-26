RWMC set up awareness camp about dengue

UrduPoint.com

The anti-dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean to eliminate the breeding of dengue larvae

According to RWMC spokesman, the communication teams Monday set up a camp in front of Punjab College F-block, Satellite Town and distributed pamphlets among the citizens of the area inscribed with messages and information about the preventive measures against dengue larvae.

The teams also delivered a lecture to students about hygiene measures and appealed to them to keep their college and workplaces dry and clean to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

He said that RWMC workers played a vital role as a front line force against dengue.

He urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the city.

