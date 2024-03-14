RWMC Set Up Cleanliness Awareness Camp Near HFH
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 07:01 PM
The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), in its ongoing “Suthra Punjab” campaign, set up a camp near the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to create awareness among the people about cleanliness
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), in its ongoing “Suthra Punjab” campaign, set up a camp near the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to create awareness among the people about cleanliness.
According to RWMC spokesman, the communication teams distributed pamphlets among the citizens with messages and information about the preventive measures against various diseases. The teams also delivered a message about hygiene measures and appealed to them to keep their homes and workplaces dry and clean to avoid breeding and growing dengue larvae.
Furthermore, RWMC has appealed to the citizens to refrain from throwing garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause hindrance, adding that RWMC would utilize all its resources to keep the city environment-friendly.
In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1,139, which would be resolved immediately, he added. The spokesman urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the city.
