RWMC Set Up Cleanliness Camp At Sasta Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

RWMC set up cleanliness camp at Sasta bazaar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), in its ongoing campaign to create awareness among the people about cleanliness, set up a camp at Sasta Bazaar Committee Chowk on Monday.

According to RWMC spokesman, the communication teams distributed pamphlets among the citizens who came for shopping inscribed with messages and information about preventive measures against various diseases.

The teams also delivered a message about hygiene measures and appealed to them to keep their homes and workplaces dry and clean to avoid breeding and growing dengue larvae.

RWMC has appealed to the citizens to refrain from throwing garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause hindrance, adding that RWMC would utilize all its resources to keep the city environment-friendly.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

He urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the city.

