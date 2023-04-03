UrduPoint.com

RWMC Sets Up Cleanliness Awareness Camp At Allama Iqbal Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RWMC sets up cleanliness awareness camp at Allama Iqbal Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), in its ongoing campaign to create awareness among the people about cleanliness, set up a camp at Allama Iqbal Park, Union Council-18, here on Monday.

According to RWMC spokesman, the communication teams distributed pamphlets among the citizens who came to shop at the Sasta bazaar established outside the park with messages and information about the preventive measures against various diseases.

The teams also delivered a message about hygiene measures and appealed to them to keep their homes and workplaces dry and clean to avoid breeding and growing dengue larvae. Furthermore, RWMC has appealed to the citizens to refrain from throwing garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause hindrance, adding that RWMC would utilize all its resources to keep the city environment-friendly.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1,139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

Meanwhile, CEO RWMC Rana Sajid directed the officials to repair the out-of-order vehicles immediately to smoothly carry out the cleanliness work.

He urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the city.

