RWMC starts anti-dengue/Covid-19 awareness campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak initiated an awareness campaign on anti-dengue and Covid-19 in UC 30-Chah Sultan and Jamia Masjid road on Monday.

The campaign was started in connection with Clean and Green Punjab, to aware masses about the dengue virus and keep the surroundings clean.

According to a spokesman, the purpose of this activity was to educate public about the fundamental standards of cleanliness.

The teams appealed to the people to extend cooperation with the staff, wear face masks, keep social distancing, avoid gatherings and keep their houses and workplacesdry and clean.

"Keeping our surroundings clean will help improve cleanliness in society," he added.