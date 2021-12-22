UrduPoint.com

RWMC Starts Christmas Cleanliness Drive

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:29 PM

RWMC starts Christmas cleanliness drive

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Wednesday kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for Christmas celebrations besides deploying additional sanitary workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Wednesday kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for Christmas celebrations besides deploying additional sanitary workers.

In a statement, Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that a comprehensive plan had been devised on the eve of Christmas.

Under the special cleanliness program, all Churches, worship places, and their vicinity were being cleaned, besides the waste containers were also being emptied.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the Churches adjacent areas while water was being sprinkled, Awais said.

He said that white power lining was also ensured on roads leading to the Church areas.

The MD urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not throw waste and other materials in drains and the open.

Related Topics

Water Christmas Company Rawalpindi Church All From

Recent Stories

RTA announces ENOC, Planisware joining DIPMF spons ..

RTA announces ENOC, Planisware joining DIPMF sponsors

40 seconds ago
 Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at Rescue Hea ..

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at Rescue Headquarters

1 minute ago
 Number of Asylum Seekers in EU Rose to 21% in Sept ..

Number of Asylum Seekers in EU Rose to 21% in September 2021 - Eurostat

1 minute ago
 15 kg heroin recovered, one arrested

15 kg heroin recovered, one arrested

1 minute ago
 British parliament's role imperative in resolving ..

British parliament's role imperative in resolving Kashmir dispute: AJK President ..

1 minute ago
 DC urges officials to vaccinate every individual u ..

DC urges officials to vaccinate every individual under RED campaign

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.