RWMC starts Christmas cleanliness drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Wednesday kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for Christmas celebrations besides deploying additional sanitary workers.

In a statement, Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that a comprehensive plan had been devised on the eve of Christmas.

Under the special cleanliness program, all Churches, worship places, and their vicinity were being cleaned, besides the waste containers were also being emptied.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the Churches adjacent areas while water was being sprinkled, Awais said.

He said that white power lining was also ensured on roads leading to the Church areas.

The MD urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not throw waste and other materials in drains and the open.